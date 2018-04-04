Insider Buying: Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Director Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Director Scott Richard Eldridge purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00.

Scott Richard Eldridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, Scott Richard Eldridge bought 24,000 shares of Arctic Star Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$4,320.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Scott Richard Eldridge bought 30,000 shares of Arctic Star Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$5,400.00.

Shares of ADD traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.16. 37,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,340. Arctic Star Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.38.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. It holds interests in the Stein Diamond property comprising 4 contiguous prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 105,637 hectares located in the Boothia Peninsula, Nunavut.

