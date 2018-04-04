Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Short Interest Down 48.7% in March

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 953,146 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the February 28th total of 1,859,445 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 140,793 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

ASC opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $255.18, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.94. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.24 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

