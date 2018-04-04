Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, March 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ARDC stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

