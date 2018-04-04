Argent Trust Co Purchases Shares of 12,001 Dow Chemical (DWDP)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $2,095,726,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Dow Chemical during the third quarter worth about $1,920,750,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dow Chemical during the third quarter worth about $1,111,269,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Dow Chemical during the third quarter worth about $1,041,116,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dow Chemical during the third quarter worth about $839,246,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $5,042,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DWDP. HSBC raised shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dow Chemical from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dow Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.77.

Dow Chemical stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050,454. Dow Chemical has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $144,492.58, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.46 billion. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Dow Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

About Dow Chemical

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

