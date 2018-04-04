Arizona State Retirement System Invests $725,000 in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,178 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.14% of PDF Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after buying an additional 38,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 85.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 35,062 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,295,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 177,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PDF Solutions to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $376.56, a P/E ratio of -286.00, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/arizona-state-retirement-system-buys-shares-of-46178-pdf-solutions-inc-pdfs-updated-updated.html.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc is a provider of infrastructure technologies and services for integrated circuits (IC). The Company’s technologies and services focus on the IC manufacturing process life cycle. It operates in the segment of licensing and implementation of yield improvement solutions for integrated circuit manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.