Ark Restaurants (ARKR) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday.

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $24.21 on Monday. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.17, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.24.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,965 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 6.86% of Ark Restaurants worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 30, 2017, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama.

