ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARQL. B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ArQule in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ArQule currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.08.

ARQL opened at $3.03 on Friday. ArQule has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that ArQule will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ArQule during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ArQule by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in ArQule by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 99,964 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ArQule during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ArQule during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

