Arrow Global (ARW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arrow Global (LON:ARW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 464.17 ($6.41).

ARW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 495 ($6.84) target price on shares of Arrow Global in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 537 ($7.42) target price on shares of Arrow Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Arrow Global stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 348 ($4.81). The company had a trading volume of 286,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,450. The stock has a market cap of $610.80 and a P/E ratio of 1,581.82. Arrow Global has a 12-month low of GBX 305.25 ($4.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 480 ($6.63).

Arrow Global (LON:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported GBX 32.40 ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 32.50 ($0.45) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). The firm had revenue of £319.01 million for the quarter. Arrow Global had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 15.00%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a GBX 8.10 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Arrow Global’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st.

Arrow Global Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in debt purchase and management business in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted loan portfolios consisting of consumer and SME accounts from financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies, as well as retail chains, student loans, motor credit, telecommunication firms, and utility companies.

