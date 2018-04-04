Arsanis (ASNS) and The Competition Financial Review

Arsanis (NASDAQ: ASNS) is one of 89 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Arsanis to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Arsanis alerts:

This table compares Arsanis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arsanis N/A N/A N/A Arsanis Competitors -8,695.22% -61.46% -24.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arsanis and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arsanis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Arsanis Competitors 447 1639 4454 146 2.64

Arsanis presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.03%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 30.77%. Given Arsanis’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arsanis has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Arsanis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arsanis and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arsanis N/A -$33.87 million -1.56 Arsanis Competitors $1.05 billion $96.19 million 1.42

Arsanis’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Arsanis. Arsanis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Arsanis beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Arsanis

Arsanis, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address serious infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a first-in-class mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia. The company's preclinical pipeline comprises mAbs targeting multiple serious bacterial and viral pathogens, including respiratory syncytial virus. Arsanis, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Arsanis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arsanis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.