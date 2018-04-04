Arthur R. Block Sells 10,870 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP Arthur R. Block sold 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $364,036.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,648.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $155,683.88, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Chemical Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 23,878 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 201,689 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 139,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 44,255 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank set a $52.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

