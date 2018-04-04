Arvest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase makes up 1.8% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $25,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Marcus Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase stock opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $377,412.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a 52-week low of $81.64 and a 52-week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. JPMorgan Chase’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,223.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Crown acquired 7,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.37 per share, with a total value of $825,333.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 305,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,677,048.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Vetr raised shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.29 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/arvest-bank-trust-division-cuts-stake-in-jpmorgan-chase-jpm.html.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.