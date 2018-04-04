Ascent Capital Group (ASCMA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $3.75 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ascent Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company and its assets primarily consist of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc. The Company provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers throughout the United States and parts of Canada. Monitronics monitors signals arising from burglaries, fires and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises. Ascent Capital Group, Inc., formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation, is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASCMA. ValuEngine downgraded Ascent Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ascent Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ascent Capital Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

NASDAQ ASCMA traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. 53,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,547. The company has a market cap of $42.22, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. Ascent Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASCMA. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 1,894.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 72,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

