ASE Group (ASX) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.08

News headlines about ASE Group (NYSE:ASX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ASE Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.2941808766217 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

ASE Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 514,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ASE Group has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11,798.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

ASE Group (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. ASE Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that ASE Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About ASE Group

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Testing, and Electronic Manufacturing Services segments. The company offers packaging services, including various packages, such as flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package, advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions.

