Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.1% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 615.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,009 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 5,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $977,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,158.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $2,213,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,859 shares of company stock worth $20,175,690 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $182.61 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $82,686.91, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Vetr raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.28 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.73 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.76.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

