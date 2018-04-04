Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) Stake Decreased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 115,200 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 44.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 13.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Joffe Selwyn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 140,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,612 shares of company stock worth $140,356 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPAA shares. BidaskClub raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Capital set a $26.00 price target on Motorcar Parts of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Motorcar Parts of America Inc. has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $408.75, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.46 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications.

