Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $629.26, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $341.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 80.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $156,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 24,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

