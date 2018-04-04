Insider Selling: Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) VP Sells 1,678 Shares of Stock

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) VP Keith C. Silverman sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $117,493.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $95,087.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ASH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.22. 493,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $59.80 and a one year high of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $4,255.83, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Ashland had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,081,000 after purchasing an additional 151,606 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,884,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,158,000 after purchasing an additional 444,785 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Ashland by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,463,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,999,000 after purchasing an additional 344,160 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,354,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ashland by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,662,000 after purchasing an additional 51,277 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashland in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ashland in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Ashland in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Longbow Research upgraded Ashland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ashland from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) VP Sells 1,678 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/ashland-global-holdings-inc-ash-vp-keith-c-silverman-sells-1678-shares-updated.html.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.