ASML (ASML) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

ASML has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Santander cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $199.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84,863.16, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $126.03 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.52. ASML had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/asml-asml-rating-increased-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.