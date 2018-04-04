Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Aspen Technology (AZPN) Stock Price

News coverage about Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aspen Technology earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.433025656639 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $78.77. The stock had a trading volume of 373,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,688. The stock has a market cap of $5,560.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.21. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.40.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 61.97%. The company had revenue of $124.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

In other news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 26,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $2,059,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,171,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,308 shares of company stock worth $3,929,379. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc is a global provider of process optimization software solutions designed to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning. The Company’s aspenONE software and related services have been developed specifically for companies in the process industries, including the energy, chemicals, and engineering and construction industries.

