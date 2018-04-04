Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post sales of $1.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $2.50 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $680,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.33 million per share, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $63.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

ASMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $995.15, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.74. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $67.36.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,550. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/assembly-biosciences-asmb-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-1-88-million.html.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.