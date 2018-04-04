Asset Dedication LLC Buys Shares of 12,779 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Shares of PG opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $199,865.19, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $4,169,406.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $184,922.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

