Assicurazioni Generali (G) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT: G):

3/16/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €14.45 ($17.84) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €13.80 ($17.04) price target on by analysts at Barclays. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €16.10 ($19.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €17.00 ($20.99) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €20.00 ($24.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €20.00 ($24.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €20.00 ($24.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €20.00 ($24.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €14.45 ($17.84) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/30/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €18.00 ($22.22) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA (BIT:G) traded up €0.03 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching €15.73 ($19.42). 13,790,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $24,560.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. Assicurazioni Generali SpA has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($16.85) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($20.35).

Assicurazioni Generali SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in insurance and financial products sector. it acts as the parent to the Generali Group (the Group). The Group operates through two segments: Life and a Non-life. The Life segment’s product line consists of saving and protection policies, as well as the health and pension policies.

