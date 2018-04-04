Assicurazioni Generali (G) Given a €16.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €16.50 ($20.37) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on G. Goldman Sachs set a €13.80 ($17.04) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS set a €17.00 ($20.99) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($19.75) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase set a €20.00 ($24.69) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.80 ($17.04) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.33 ($20.16).

BIT:G opened at €15.73 ($19.42) on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($16.85) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($20.35).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

