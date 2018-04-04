Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,409 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its position in Associated Banc by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 4,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Associated Banc by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Associated Banc by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 34,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 312,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,769.45, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other news, insider David L. Stein sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $391,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Piotrowski sold 10,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $265,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,598 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

