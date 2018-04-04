AstraZeneca (AZN) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group raised AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 5,075 ($71.24) to GBX 5,600 ($78.61) in a research report on Monday, March 19th. UBS set a GBX 4,550 ($63.87) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 5,500 ($77.20) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($70.19) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,224.70 ($73.34).

LON AZN traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.25) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,878 ($68.47). The stock had a trading volume of 740,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 4,260 ($59.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,520 ($77.48).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 133.60 ($1.88) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $68.90.

In other news, insider Philip A. J. Broadley bought 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,846 ($68.02) per share, for a total transaction of £20,110.90 ($28,229.79).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

