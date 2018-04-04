Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect At Home (NYSE:HOME) Share Price

Media coverage about At Home (NYSE:HOME) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. At Home earned a media sentiment score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 43.5699867536826 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

HOME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of At Home in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of At Home in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. At Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.65.

NYSE HOME opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1,940.02, a PE ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. At Home has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $34.01.

At Home (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $293.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.23 million. At Home had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that At Home will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other At Home news, CFO Judd T. Nystrom sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $245,051.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Jane Broussard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 652,652 shares of company stock worth $20,943,793. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden décor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments.

