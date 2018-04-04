At Home (HOME) Major Shareholder Investors Lp Aea Sells 3,731,642 Shares

At Home (NYSE:HOME) major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 3,731,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $107,210,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HOME traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.68. 718,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,872.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.09. At Home has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $34.01.

At Home (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $293.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.23 million. At Home had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.35%. At Home’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that At Home will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of At Home by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of At Home by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of At Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of At Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of At Home in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on At Home in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised At Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on At Home in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. At Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.65.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden décor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments.

