ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.26 Million

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002821 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and TOPBTC. ATBCoin has a market cap of $7.86 million and $2.26 million worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.97 or 0.09581260 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00027682 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00162029 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.05 or 0.01922970 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00021956 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016507 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002519 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008015 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 53,187,360 coins and its circulating supply is 41,210,560 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATB coin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency designed to solve some of the most pressing issues in the current crypto landscape, such as scalability, energency efficiency and more. ATB coin features some of the most recent technologies in the blockchain space such as the SegWit update and Lightning Network making it more efficient, flexible, and agile. ATB coin comes with an array of lightweight and user-friendly wallets—for desktop, iOS, Android, and web.”

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit, TOPBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is not presently possible to buy ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

