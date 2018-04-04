athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) CEO Sells $702,350.00 in Stock

athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) CEO Jonathan Bush sold 5,000 shares of athenahealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $702,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,689.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Bush also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Jonathan Bush sold 250 shares of athenahealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.27, for a total transaction of $34,817.50.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Jonathan Bush sold 4,750 shares of athenahealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total transaction of $670,272.50.

On Monday, February 5th, Jonathan Bush sold 25,000 shares of athenahealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Jonathan Bush sold 5,000 shares of athenahealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.69, for a total transaction of $613,450.00.

NASDAQ:ATHN traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.60. 536,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. athenahealth, Inc has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5,518.26, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.48. athenahealth had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that athenahealth, Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 555,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,939,000 after buying an additional 223,006 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 55.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 525,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,380,000 after buying an additional 187,491 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,481,000 after buying an additional 135,383 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 454,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,421,000 after buying an additional 130,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 511,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,098,000 after buying an additional 118,411 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATHN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of athenahealth in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of athenahealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of athenahealth in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $141.00 target price on shares of athenahealth and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of athenahealth to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. athenahealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.35.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination and population health services. The Company also offers Epocrates and other point-of-care mobile applications. The Company delivers majority of its service offerings through a single instance of cloud-based software, athenaNet.

