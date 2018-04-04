Athenex Inc (ATNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

ATNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $20.00 price objective on Athenex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Athenex from $22.20 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Manson Fok bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,799,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,752,404.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jinn Wu bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,197.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $853,700 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Athenex during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Athenex during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Athenex by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Athenex during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Athenex during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Athenex (ATNX) opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. Athenex has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is an oncology pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for cancer diseases and supportive therapies. The Company’s technology platform is organized into three categories, including Oral Absorption Platform, Src Kinase Inhibitors and Symptom Therapeutics.

