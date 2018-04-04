Atlantic American Co. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.02 (AAME)

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of Atlantic American stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. 743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Atlantic American worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic American from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries in specialty markets within the life and health, and property and casualty insurance industries. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company and American Safety Insurance Company (together known as American Southern) within the property and casualty insurance industry, and Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company and Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company (together known as Bankers Fidelity) within the life and health insurance industry.

