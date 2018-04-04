Financial Contrast: American Airlines Group (AAL) versus Atlas Air (NASDAQ:AAWW)

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) and Atlas Air (NASDAQ:AAWW) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Airlines Group and Atlas Air’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Airlines Group $42.21 billion 0.57 $1.92 billion $4.88 10.45 Atlas Air $2.16 billion 0.71 $223.47 million $4.93 12.13

American Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Air. American Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

American Airlines Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Air has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Airlines Group and Atlas Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Airlines Group 4.55% 63.78% 4.57% Atlas Air 10.36% 8.27% 2.85%

Dividends

American Airlines Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Atlas Air does not pay a dividend. American Airlines Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of American Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Atlas Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Airlines Group and Atlas Air, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Airlines Group 1 4 10 0 2.60 Atlas Air 0 0 4 0 3.00

American Airlines Group presently has a consensus price target of $62.40, indicating a potential upside of 22.33%. Atlas Air has a consensus price target of $79.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.94%. Given Atlas Air’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Air is more favorable than American Airlines Group.

Summary

Atlas Air beats American Airlines Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc. is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company’s cargo division provides a range of freight and mail services with facilities and interline connections available across the globe. Together with its regional airline subsidiaries and third-party regional carriers operating as American Eagle, its airline operated an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, District of Columbia, as of December 31, 2016. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, approximately 199 million passengers boarded its mainline and regional flights.

About Atlas Air

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers. It also provides cargo and passenger aircraft charter services to the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command, charter brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers; and aircraft and engines dry leasing services. The company also serves express delivery providers, as well as e-commerce retailers. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

