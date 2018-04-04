California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.61 Million Position in Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Atlassian worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $62.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $212.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEAM. BidaskClub downgraded Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, March 16th. Jefferies Group upped their target price on Atlassian to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

