BidaskClub Downgrades Atlassian (TEAM) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,370.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,773.67 and a beta of 2.28. Atlassian has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $62.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $212.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Atlassian by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

