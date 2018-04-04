Atlassian (TEAM) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.23 and last traded at $56.11. 2,388,288 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 1,085,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Atlassian to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

The firm has a market cap of $5,356.44, a P/E ratio of -1,870.33 and a beta of 2.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $212.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Atlassian by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

