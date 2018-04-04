AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 16th.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATRC. BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AtriCure from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get AtriCure alerts:

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $709.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.25. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $68,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth D. Krell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/atricure-atrc-lifted-to-c-at-thestreet-updated-updated.html.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.