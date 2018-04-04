AT&T (T) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

AT&T (NYSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th.

AT&T has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. AT&T has a payout ratio of 68.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AT&T to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

T stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.63. 9,340,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,409,771. The company has a market capitalization of $215,478.89, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,060. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Donovan purchased 27,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $998,932.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 200,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 35,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in AT&T by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,427,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,877,000 after acquiring an additional 197,853 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vetr upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.60 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.83 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.90 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

