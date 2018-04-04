Attunity (ATTU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Attunity is the leading provider of service-orientated software and solutions in the Workplace Applications market. Using Attunity’s software, companies can seamlessly and efficiently connect, transfer, join and stream to and from virtually any data source in real-time, and subsequently use that data to rapidly configure and deploy management-focused Workplace Applications. With successful deployments at thousands of organizations worldwide, Attunity has over seveteen years experience of providing enterprise-class software, both directly and indirectly through a number of strategic and OEM agreements with global-class partners such as HP, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Business Objects and Cognos. Listed on Nasdaq and with a worldwide headquarters in Boston, USA, Attunity serves its customers via offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, China and Australia, as well as through a network of local partners. “

Get Attunity alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Attunity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Attunity in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Attunity in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Attunity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ATTU stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,149. Attunity has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $146.99, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Attunity had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 million. equities analysts forecast that Attunity will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATTU. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Attunity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Attunity by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 35,556 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Attunity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Attunity by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Attunity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Attunity (ATTU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/attunity-attu-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

Attunity Company Profile

Attunity Ltd (Attunity) is a provider of Big Data management software solutions that enable access, management, sharing and distribution of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. The Company’s software solutions include data replication and distribution (Attunity Replicate, change data capture (CDC) and Attunity Gold Client Solutions), test data management (Attunity Gold Client Solutions), data connectivity (Attunity Connect), enterprise file replication (AttunityRepliWeb), managed-file-transfer (Attunity MFT), data warehouse automation (Attunity Compose), data usage analytics (Attunity Visibility) and cloud data delivery (AttunityCloudBeam).

Receive News & Ratings for Attunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Attunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.