aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.67.

aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,590. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and clinical development of medicines for patients suffering from severe, rare diseases using its Physiocrine biology, a discovered set of physiological modulators. The Company focuses on the development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, including facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) 2B.

