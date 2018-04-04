AudioCoin Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, AudioCoin has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AudioCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit. AudioCoin has a market cap of $2.05 million and $6,725.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00608718 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006356 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00099749 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001594 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002750 BTC.

AudioCoin Profile

AudioCoin (CRYPTO:ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 862,346,668 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine. AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “AudioCoin builds on the Peercoin and (by association) Bitcoin protocol to provide a new way to consume music. It breaks down the barriers of traditional e-commerce systems and provides a super cool way for music fans and artists to engage in viral marketing. The main gain is that artists (producers) and music fans (consumers) are rewarded tangibly and thereby rendering the current streaming model both archaic and redundant. “

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

