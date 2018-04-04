Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Analysts at Leerink Swann issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Leerink Swann analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.13. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 45,241.38%. The business had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.07 million.

Shares of AUP traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.66. 22,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,399. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$5.68 and a 1-year high of C$11.07.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating in the field of nephrology and autoimmunity. The Company’s primary business is the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases, in particular lupus nephritis (LN). It is focused on the development of its lead compound voclosporin, a therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate, which is a second-generation calcineurin inhibitors (CNI) to treat patients afflicted with LN.

