Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $114.04 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $95.50 and a 1 year high of $125.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50,302.25, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 68.11%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 95,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $11,307,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,728,420.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 69,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $7,848,958.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,088,234.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,803 shares of company stock worth $24,274,217. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

