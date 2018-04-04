Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Stock Price

Headlines about AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AvalonBay Communities earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.5379545062482 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.02. The stock had a trading volume of 635,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,357. The company has a market cap of $22,462.62, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.36. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $152.65 and a 52 week high of $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $555.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.20 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.06.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

