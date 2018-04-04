Leland Verner Sells 100,000 Shares of Avante Logixx Inc (XX) Stock

Avante Logixx Inc (CVE:XX) Director Leland Verner sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$37,000.00.

Leland Verner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, Leland Verner sold 70,200 shares of Avante Logixx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$26,676.00.

CVE:XX opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. Avante Logixx Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$0.41.

About Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx Inc is engaged in development of technologies, products and solutions for personal, condominiums and commercial monitoring, and control applications. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Avante Security Inc (ASI), INTO ELECTRONICS Inc (INTO) and LVS Inc It provides a range of home and corporate security services ranging from system design, installations and monitoring to services, such as alarm response, patrols, secured transport, international travel advisory and incident planning.

