Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,387.00

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Aventus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00013501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, OKEx, HitBTC and Mercatox. Aventus has a total market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $41,387.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002982 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00699951 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00183354 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035429 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00036011 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusSystems. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is an Ethereum-based platform. Its economic model eliminates uncontrolled resale and counterfeit tickets. It allows event organizers to create, manage and promote their events and tickets with dramatically reduced costs, even letting them set price controls and receive commissions on ticket resales. It also gives ticket buyers rewards for promoting events, and identifying fraudulent activity. AventCoin (AVT) is the underlying token in the Aventus protocol. The purpose of AVT is to fuel the Aventus ecosystem and ensure that the protocol runs autonomously, de-centrally, and without any fraud. AVT is used for stake weighted voting and consensus mechanisms for voting on the legitimacy of: Events on the protocol (e.g. the global pool of verified events) => fraudulent events mean applications selling their tickets will lose customers, so we need to prevent this.Applications (either promoters or ticketing apps) sitting on top of the protocol => a list of verified applications needs to be determined so applications falsely claiming to use the protocol cannot sell fraudulent tickets.The parameters that determine how the protocol works, e.g. event creation fees or reporting fees.It is also used to facilitate anonymous matching of buyers and ticket sellers in the secondary market. “Matchers” are like miners in the Ethereum/Bitcoin blockchains and get rewarded with new AVT for performing these computations. The winning “matcher” for a given ticket (like the winning miner of a given block) is chosen by an AVT stake-weighted probability distribution. They finished their ICO on the 6th of September in under 10 minutes. Raised 60k ETH in total, 30k presale, 16k white-list sale and 14k during their public token sale. “

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitfinex, Gatecoin, Mercatox, HitBTC, Ethfinex and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

