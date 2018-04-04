Avesoro Resources (ASO) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASO. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4.20 ($0.06) target price on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Beaufort Securities began coverage on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a speculative buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4.20 ($0.06).

Get Avesoro Resources alerts:

LON:ASO traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 220 ($3.09). 3,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,862. Avesoro Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 170 ($2.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 285 ($4.00).

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/avesoro-resources-aso-corporate-rating-reaffirmed-at-finncap-updated-updated.html.

About Avesoro Resources

Avesoro Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interest in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia. It also has a gold exploration permit in Cameroon. The company was formerly known as Aureus Mining Inc and changed its name to Avesoro Resources Inc in December 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Avesoro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avesoro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.