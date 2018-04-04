AveXis (AVXS) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of AveXis in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS set a $122.00 target price on shares of AveXis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup set a $132.00 target price on shares of AveXis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AveXis in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of AveXis in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.90.

Get AveXis alerts:

AVXS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.75. 235,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,561. The company has a market capitalization of $4,538.52, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.05. AveXis has a 1-year low of $65.23 and a 1-year high of $138.46.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.91). analysts predict that AveXis will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew F. Knudten sold 2,000 shares of AveXis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $236,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sukumar Nagendran sold 1,780 shares of AveXis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $224,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,478 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVXS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AveXis by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AveXis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AveXis by 688.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AveXis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AveXis in the third quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/avexis-avxs-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

AveXis Company Profile

AveXis, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. Its initial product candidate is AVXS-101, a gene therapy product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy Type 1.

Receive News & Ratings for AveXis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AveXis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.