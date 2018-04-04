Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Announces Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.

Shares of ASM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. 109,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,293. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper; and the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The company owns 42 mineral claims and leases 4 mineral claims in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also holds 100% interests in the Bralorne mine; and the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in the Lillooet Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, as well as in the Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada.

