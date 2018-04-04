Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.

NYSEAMERICAN:ASM traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. 109,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,293. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

ASM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper; and the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The company owns 42 mineral claims and leases 4 mineral claims in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also holds 100% interests in the Bralorne mine; and the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in the Lillooet Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, as well as in the Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada.

