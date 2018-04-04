Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will post sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $9.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.43 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

CAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.12 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1,413.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CAR stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,669,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,306. The firm has a market cap of $3,960.99, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $50.88.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company operates three brands, which include Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis and Budget are a rental car supplier. It also owns Payless, which a car rental brand; Apex, which is a car rental brand in New Zealand and Australia; Maggiore, a vehicle rental brand in Italy, and France Cars, which operates light commercial vehicle fleets in France.

